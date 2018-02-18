‘Highest in nine years’: MU sees surge in enrolments for 2017-18

University officials claimed that, with 2,60,746 admissions, 2017-18 saw the highest number of enrolments in the past nine years. (Express Photo) University officials claimed that, with 2,60,746 admissions, 2017-18 saw the highest number of enrolments in the past nine years. (Express Photo)

EVEN AS an unprecedented delay in results left the University of Mumbai embarrassed last year, the university has seen a significant spike in the number of new admissions for the academic year 2017-18. This year saw at least 26,500 more admissions into graduate courses as compared to 2016-17. University officials claimed that, with 2,60,746 admissions, 2017-18 saw the highest number of enrolments in the past nine years. Of these, 1.44 lakh students opted for Commerce stream, 45,381 for Science and 42,161 for Arts. The rest were admitted to Engineering, Law and Fine Arts courses.

While the enrolment figures for the current academic year have improved drastically by 11 per cent in comparison, the figures had slumped slightly for the year 2016-17. Officials said the response to the university has been extremely positive despite predictions of a slump in enrolments in light of the “results’ mess” last year. “The University of Mumbai has been imparting education and focusing on the intellectual and moral development of students for 161 years. With time, innovations and developments have only strengthened students’ faith in the university,” said Devanand Shinde, acting Vice-Chancellor.

The results of the summer semester examinations for the academic year 2016-17 were delayed by almost three months. While the delay has been attributed to the university’s decision to introduce an on-screen assessment process in haste, the issue gained political momentum with the Opposition gunning for the education minister’s resignation. The issue had led to the ouster of Sanjay Deshmukh, the then Vice-Chancellor of the university who had decided to adopt the on-screen assessment process.

