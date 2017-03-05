Higher Secondary Certificate paper leaked again: After Marathi, questions of SP exam shared on social media

FOR THE second time this year, a question paper of the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class XII, state board examination was circulated on the social media, about 15 minutes before the exam began on Saturday. Three pages of the secretarial practice (SP) question paper started making the rounds of WhatsApp around 10.45 am in Mumbai, according to state board officials.

Watch What Else is Making News



“We have received information that images of the question paper for SP subject were circulating on social media around 10.47am,” said Dattatreya Jagtap, chairman of the Mumbai Divisional Board, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

A fresh complaint was filed with the Vashi police on Saturday, a day after the state board made a complaint about the leak of a Marathi paper on the social media on Thursday.

So far, the Navi Mumbai police have registered two FIRs.

More than 34,500 commerce students took the SP paper, an optional subject, on Saturday in Mumbai.

While the board had information about the SP paper being circulated on WhatsApp, teachers from coaching centres in the city said the Political Science paper, also held on Saturday, was also out before the exam began at 11 am.

“We received copies of the question papers for SP and Political Science on WhatsApp around 10.20am,” said Narendra Bhambwani, who runs a coaching centre.

However, board officials maintained that only SP paper was leaked.

On Thursday, the Marathi paper, too, found its way out through WhatsApp messages around 10.46am. On Friday, the board filed a police complaint in Vashi to track the origin of the message. The complaint was then forwarded to the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch.

Two FIRs have been registered in the matter under sections 5 and 6 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Exams Act and 66A(a) of the IT Act,” said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Chairman Jagtap’s statement has been recorded and three teams have been sent to Mumbai for investigation, Nagrale added.

Meanwhile, in Pune, candidates who appeared for the General Foundation Course Paper II of the HSC examination, said a question of one mark was missing from the paper.