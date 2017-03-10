Higher crop loan allocations helped 52 lakh farmers in 2016-17: Govt

The Opposition may demand that the state government waive farm loans, but the latter is instead focused on agriculture reforms to bring more farmers, including small and marginal, in the loan credit bracket, signaling a clear shift from the populist step. The state government’s enhanced allocation of crop loans disbursed to farmers in 2016-17 was Rs 51,235 crore, which benefited 52 lakh farmers across Maharashtra. The loans disbursed through national banks was Rs 26,470 crore, private banks Rs 4,126 crore, rural banks Rs 3,044 crore, district central cooperative banks Rs 17,548 crore and others Rs 44 crore. According to data, compared to 2014, crop loans disbursed in 2016 show an enhanced allocation of Rs 7,942 crore, benefiting an additional 7.66 lakh farmers.

Between 2015 and 2016, Rs 3,435 crore additional crop loan was disbursed, benefiting 90 lakh farmers. By 2016-end, 2.53 lakh new farmers had enrolled for crop loans, availing Rs 2,017 crore loans. According to data, in 2008 the Centre, the UPA government was in power then, had provided the state Rs 6,910 crore to waive farm loans, benefiting 36 lakh farmers. Again in 2009, the state government waived loans up to Rs 4,008 crore, benefiting 34 lakh farmers. Pointing to the quantum leap both in terms of higher crop loan allocations by the present state government and farmers who benefited from it, a senior official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Crop loans disbursed in 2016-17 amounted to Rs 51,235 crore, which is seven-eight times more than the loan waiver sanctioned in 2008 by the Centre. And also if we compare the benefits, 52 lakh farmers availed the enhanced loans compared to just 36 lakh who benefited from the 2008 loan waiver.”

Speaking to mediapersons last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “My government is not against waiving loans. We are in its favour but the step has to be taken at an appropriate time to maximise its benefits for small and marginal farmers facing hardships. We have to exercise caution to ensure it is not misused thus depriving and defeating its very objective for which it is being debated.” Under the government’s farm sector reforms, restructuring of loans is being aggressively pursued and has brought results as zero interest rate in the first year coupled with low interest rate of 6 per cent extended repayment for next four years has provided relief to farmers.

Crop loans of Rs 5,124 crore of 6.85 lakh farmers were restructured. This facilitated 4.39 lakh farmers to seek fresh loans of Rs 3,276 crore. The entire interest rate on the loans for the first year was borne by the state government. The farmers were levied 6 per cent interest for the remaining four years. Former agriculture minister and Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “While agriculture reforms are welcome, we still believe loan waiver is essential as it brings immediate relief to farmers.”