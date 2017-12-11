High-profile drug peddler arrested, cocaine, LSD pills seized from him

The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a high-profile drug peddler in Khar Saturday. The police said that the accused, Bakul Hansraj Chanderia, was earlier arrested in 2012 for allegedly supplying drugs to a party in Juhu hotel.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC Saturday raided Chanderia’s residence at Villa Maria in Khar. The police have also seized 106 grams of cocaine, 90 LSD pills and Rs 2 lakh cash.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Bhalekar from the Azad Maidan unit of ANC, said, “We received an information that Chanderia has been selling drugs from his Khar residence. Following a tip-off, we raided his apartment and seized goods and cash worth Rs 14.56 lakh. We have also seized his two cellphones.”

The police team have been trying to arrest Chanderia for a month. They were informed that the accused supplied drugs at high-profile parties in the city.

The police said they will investigate whether Chanderia was about to supply the drugs that was seized from his residence.

An officer said, “We will check whether his family members were aware of his activity. We will also make a list of people to whom Chanderia has been supplying drugs and interrogate them.”

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody till December 16, the police said.

“We are also probing if this was meant for the upcoming New Year’s party. The initial interrogation has revealed that the consignment was meant for Mumbai. We have sought his custody to find out the recipients,” added the official.

