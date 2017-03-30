High Court tells Gaylord: ‘Remove illegal structures, apply for fresh nod in a month’

THE Bombay High Court Wednesday directed the Gaylord Restaurant near Churchgate to remove a bakery shop and other structures in its outer enclosure, including the awning, within a period of two weeks.

The directions came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pointed out the fire safety hazards they posed.

The court has told the restaurant it can approach the BMC for fresh permissions for the structures after four weeks.

Gaylord had filed a petition in the HC on March 23 this year after the civic body rejected its representation seeking regularisation of the bakery shop. The petition sought quashing of a BMC notice, saying that the awning had been regularised before it was served.

A division Bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Dr Shalini Phansalkar Joshi on Wednesday rejected the contentions in the petition.

With the BMC pointing out the fire hazard issues over such illegal structures, Justice Naresh Patil said, “You are realising the fire safety hazards after 20 years?”

Appearing for the BMC, advocate Komal Punjabi said, “The awning, fencing and bakery shop have been constructed in the compulsory open space. Whatever structure is constructed there cannot be in existence owing to the fire safety issues they pose. How will the fire engine enter the area?”

Referring to a 2016 notice issued by the civic body, the petition had stated, “We were shocked and surprised by the fact that BMC had issued one more notice falsely alleging certain unauthorised construction.” The BMC, meanwhile, had informed them then that it had initiated action as per directions under Lokayukta orders. Under the Right to Information Act, however, it was revealed “that the Lokayukta had only directed the BMC to verify whether the bakery was running under a valid license,” stated the petition.

Taking note of this point, the court said,”Why did the Lokayukta have to tell you? Were you not aware of your duty.”

The lawyer appearing for Gaylord pointed to permissions given by the collector in 2001 for the structures.

“The document talks about temporary structure. But what is on site is a permanent structure,” said Punjabi, adding that the restaurant was located along Marine Drive, a heritage precinct.

The lawyer for the restaurant said that if they removed the fencing, the seating area would be directly open to the road. “We will remove the cake shop but the awning has been there since 1956,” she said.

“Remove the structures within two weeks and then apply for a fresh application before the BMC for its consideration,” said Justice Patil, after the restaurant pleaded for time to bring down the illegal structures, citing it was a running establishment.

