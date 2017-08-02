Hidden in plain sight, a shop selling railway mementos and memories

Sandwiched between two queues of people — one of ticketbuyers and another of customers at a popular frankie stall — is a showcase of Western Railway memorabilia at the Churchgate station. Four display shelves attached to a pillar on the ground floor bear a sign that reads Western Railway Souvenir Shop. “This store has rail-themed mementos to create awareness about the Western Railway among people. We launched this initiative in 2014,” says a WR spokesperson.

The souvenirs on sale include games for children — such as snakes and ladders and ludo — that inform players about rules to abide by on train tracks and crossings, and paper train models that can be manually assembled. “We want to make children aware of the regulations they have to follow while travelling on trains and also develop their interest,” says the spokesperson. Easy on the pocket, other items on sale include books on the history of the Western Railway, playing cards bearing pictures of vintage train stations, keychains coasters and luggage tags.

“When this plan was launched around two years ago, we used to see hordes of people trying to buy the products,” says a book vendor next to the souvenir shop. Located on one of the busiest sides of the station building, the souvenir shop, however, remains inconspicuous. “Although I frequently go to the ticketing counter that is right next to the display shelves, I had not seen it [the store] till it was pointed out,” says Arsh, a school student.

Though some commuters like the idea behind the store, they may not be up for going to the third floor of the station building to make a purchase. “I think the idea behind the store is great, but I don’t have time to go to the third floor to get a memento” says Mita Sakhalkar, a school teacher.

Nevertheless, WR authorities seem content with the store’s progress. “We mainly cater to railway enthusiasts. We want people to come up so that we can show them all our products and explain their significance. Those interested come speak to us,” says a spokesperson. Sometimes, the souvenir shops may sell five items a week. On other days, the sale is higher. Officials said sales drop at times because certain items are out of stock.

The WR plans to expand the shop’s operations to Bandra station now. “We are almost out of stock. Once we run out, we will approach the competent authorities for approval,” says an officer.

