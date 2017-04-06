Hema Upadhyay murder: Don’t handcuff Chintan to court, says sessions court

The court has also directed the prosecution to open the case formally before it during the next hearing. File The court has also directed the prosecution to open the case formally before it during the next hearing. File

The sessions court in Dindoshi has ordered that artist Chintan Upadhyay, booked for the murder of his wife and her lawyer, not be brought to court in handcuffs. On Wednesday, the court passed the order on an application filed by Upadhyay over six months ago, stating that he was brought from Thane prison to Dindoshi in handcuffs by the police escort authorities.

Upadhyay, through his advocate Bharat Mangnani, had submitted that this was in violation of Supreme Court guidelines on undertrials and also violated his fundamental rights. The court allowed the plea, directing the prosecution to instruct the escort bringing Upadhyay “not to apply the handcuff”.

The court has also directed the prosecution to open the case formally before it during the next hearing. The prosecution has already submitted draft charges to be applied in the case. Once the prosecution presents all evidence against the accused, the court can initiate arguments on framing of charges to pave way for the trial to begin.

Upadhyay has been arrested for the murders of his wife Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani, whose bodies were found in a nullah at Kandivli on December 12, 2015.

Chintan was arrested on December 22 and has been lodged in Thane prison since.

