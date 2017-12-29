Hema Malini holds Mumbai population responsible for Kamala Mills fire tragedy

As India mourns the death of 14 people in the fire tragedy at Kamala Mills in Mumbai, BJP MP Hema Malini made a rather controversial statement regarding the reason behind the incident. The actor-turned-politician linked the fire tragedy with the rising population of Mumbai. “Population is so much, the city is spreading like anything. Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have certain population/limit, after that they should not be allowed. Then let them go to another city,” ANI quoted Hema Malini as saying while responding to the fire tragedy.

Her response came even as police and civic officials of Mumbai blamed the pub owners for the tragedy. According to them, the pub in which the fire broke out did not follow fire safety norms and violated regulations on encroachment with obstructions blocking its emergency exit. In its daily crime report, the police also said the pub’s manager and other staff fled from the spot instead of helping the customers injured in the blaze.

“No fire safety norms were followed by the pub and the management did not make any arrangement for the safe exit of its customers during the blaze,” police said.

The fire started after 12.30 am in the “1 Above” pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below, according to BMC. The civic body has suspended five officials in this regard. Most of the victims died of asphyxiation, according to the KEM hospital where the injured and dead were brought.