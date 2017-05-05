Height limit: DGCA asks residents of Mumbai to vacate in a month

THE DIRECTORATE General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the occupants of buildings that are obstructing the flightpath at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to vacate their residences in a month’s time. In a hearing on Thursday between the occupants and the aviation regulator, the former were told about the eviction notices sent to them.

After the Bombay High Court’s order that directed the regulatory body to take immediate action against obstacles in the flightpath, a one-member body comprising the Joint Director General, DGCA, conducted the hearing with the first lot of residents identified in Phase I on Thursday. “We have given the necessary orders of eviction… We have directed the eviction of residents from buildings that lack No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI). We are following the court’s orders,” G S Rawat later told The Indian Express.

Twenty-four representatives from the first list of 45 appeared for the hearing at the DGCA’s western region office in Kalina at Santacruz. “They started to bombard us with legal procedures and requirements, which they must meet to fulfill the court’s orders. They reiterated the same points mentioned in the notice, which refer to the portion of higher floors that must be razed. Though we tried to present our side, our cries fell on deaf ears,” said Shailesh Tipane, resident of Ganesh apartments in Vile Parle. Aviation officials pointed to particular objects on the top floors that came in the flightpath. “In many buildings, there are water tanks, terrace staircases or TV antennas that act as hindrance. We have informed the residents of the particular obstacles and asked the same to be razed,” said a senior DGCA official.

The issue also includes a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed for inaction against two structures — Gilbert Hill heritage structure and Gamdevi temple in the western suburbs — which exceed the required height limits. Residents said when it was raised, DGCA officials ignored it. “We have decided to go as a team to the authorities and inform them of our right to stay. We hope they understand… as shifting to another place is not feasible,” said Hemant Parsalkar, resident of New Sarvoday building, listed as obstacle.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now