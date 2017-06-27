Heavy rains lash Mumbai, residents flock to Marine Drive to enjoy high tide

A man enjoys the high tide at Marine Drive (Express Photo/Ganesh Tendulkar) A man enjoys the high tide at Marine Drive (Express Photo/Ganesh Tendulkar)

The southwest monsoon intensified in parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with heavy rains lashing Mumbai and the Konkan region for the last 24 hours. Colaba has recorded 66.8 millimetres of rainfall since yesterday, while Santacruz recorded 39 mm, an official from the India Meteorological Department was quoted as saying by news wire PTI. The heavy rains caused water-logging in many parts of Mumbai, the suburban railway services were running behind schedule and there was chaos on the roads.

Mumbaikars flocked to Marina Drive on Tuesday to see the high tide, which brought in waves as high as 4.81 metres. The highest of the season, however, was recorded on Sunday at a maximum height of 5.02 m at around 1 pm, reported ANI. Officials warned residents of the rough sea.

Waves were reportedly as high as 4.81 metres on Tuesday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Waves were reportedly as high as 4.81 metres on Tuesday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The rain left several trees uprooted in 22 places across the city.

Officials predicted more heavy showers this week, and alerted residents that it could cause flash floods in low-lying areas in the city. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Officials predicted more heavy showers this week, and alerted residents that it could cause flash floods in low-lying areas in the city. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Officials predicted more heavy showers this week, and alerted residents that it could cause flash floods in low-lying areas in the city. BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) Sudhir Naik said the disaster management team is keeping a tab on the situation and is on standby. “Civic body’s preparatory forces are in place to tackle any eventualities. There has been no significant water-logging and our machinery is keeping a close eye on the developments,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rain and strong winds lashed Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Rain and strong winds lashed Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Five houses in different areas across the city reported partial house collapse last Sunday. At 1.20 am on Sunday, 42-year-old Sushila Sonawane and 26-year-old Ranjita Kamble sustained injuries after their building on Jhulelal Road in Rahul Nagar in Mulund West collapsed. They were taken to MT Agarwal Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Mumbaikars enjoy the tide at Marine Drive on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Mumbaikars enjoy the tide at Marine Drive on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The monsoon has not progressed to central parts of Maharashtra, which are still experiencing pre-monsoon showers.

