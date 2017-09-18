Heavy rain likely for five days in Mumbai

Representational Image/ File Representational Image/ File

Mumbai may have to brace for several days of heavy rainfall ahead. The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next five days in Maharashtra with an active monsoon spell expected during the period. According to the forecast, rainfall is likely at most places in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and at places in Marathwada and Vidarbha Monday.

“On Monday, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places, isolated places in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nasik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Pune Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday evening issued a warning of heavy rainfall expected in the next 72 hours across the city. The civic body has issued a public warning asking residents to stay alert till September 21.

A statement issued by the civic body on Sunday evening stated: “As per information from the Colaba observatory, the north Konkan region of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, will receive continuous rainfall. It is likely that some areas will receive very heavy rainfall.”

Following the August 29 flood-like situation, the BMC was criticised for being unprepared to deal with heavy rain and water logging and failing to alert residents on time. On August 29, parts of the city had received as much as 315 mm rainfall. This resulted in waterlogging and flooding across the city. People were left stranded, after all three railway lines shut in the wake of the flood.

A BMC official said, “As per the messages we received from the IMD and the Colaba weather observatory, Maharashtra is expected to get heavy rainfall especially in the north Konkan region including Mumbai. We are prepared to deal with the rainfall.” The IMD forecast for Mumbai predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Monday. On Sunday, the IMD observatory at Santacruz recorded 32.2 mm rainfall and 33.8 mm at Colaba

According to Skymet Weather, “A fresh cyclonic circulation can be marked over the eastern Arabian sea and adjoining Konkan. Thus, rainfall activity is likely to witness a gradual increase in the northern parts of Konkan, including over Mumbai in the next 48-72 hours.”

