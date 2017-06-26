Heavy rain leaves parts of Mumbai water-logged for hours

People try to push a car through a waterlogged Ram Maruti Road in Thane on Sunday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) People try to push a car through a waterlogged Ram Maruti Road in Thane on Sunday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

EVEN as the high tide on Sunday measured 4.97 metres, Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Saturday night as well as the next morning. Even though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied any cases of water logging, residents of various areas in the city said that water had indeed accumulated and took several hours to recede. According to the figures recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, the weather station at Colaba recorded 5.2 mm rainfall while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 37 mm rainfall.

Subsequently, between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Sunday, the weather station at Colaba recorded rainfall of 63.2 mm while the one at Santa Cruz recorded rainfall of 48.6 mm of rain. The data collected by the weather stations monitored by the BMC indicated that the eastern suburbs received more rainfall than the western suburbs and between 1 am and 11 am on Sunday, the weather device at Gavan Pada in Mulund west recorded 250.43 mm of rainfall. Residents of Mulund said that apart from water logging, a few residential societies experienced power outages as well.

Birju Mundra, a resident of VP Road, said, “It rained very heavily this morning till around 11 am due to which there was water logging at areas like Tambe Nagar, VP Road, Kalidas PK Road. Residents living in Murar Road and PK road experienced a power cut for at least 45 minutes on Sunday morning while people living in Vina Nagar and Swapna Nagri faced a power cut for 2.5-3 hours on late Saturday night,” he said. Complaints of water logging were reported in the usual areas as well including Gandhi Market, Parel TT and Hindmata.

Sachin Gala who owns a garment shop in Hindmata market, said, “After the rains, water had accumulated in the area just outside the market from 6.30 am till 9.30 am. By afternoon, the water had started to recede.” Similar concerns were highlighted by activist and Matunga resident Nikhil Desai, who pointed out that incomplete road work contributed to the clogging of the stormwater drains which ultimately led to water logging. “As usual, with heavy rainfall for a few hours, the BMC is struggling to tackle cases of water logging from 8.20 am till 1 pm. Apart from Gandhi Market, water had accumulated on Road number 5 in Matunga east because the material being used for the road-widening work had been left out on the pavement. With the rain, it flowed into the roadside drains and clogged them. This is nothing but the BMC’s apathy towards Mumbai and its residents,” he said.

People travelling in the western suburbs also raised water logging complaints and took to the social media platform Twitter to report that the subways at Malad and Andheri had been shut down for some time due to water logging. Apart from cases of water logging, the L Ward office received complaints of a drainage overflow near Prakash Hotel in Kurla West. Owing to the heavy rain, there were 48 incidents of tree falling recorded between Saturday and Sunday of which 26 were in the western suburbs. No injuries, however, were reported.

There were five cases of partial house collapse in the city of which four occurred in the eastern suburbs while one was in the city area. At 1.20 am on Sunday, a case of partial collapse of a building located on Jhulelal Road in Rahul Nagar in Mulund West was reported and two women, 42-year-old Sushila Sonawane and 26-year-old Ranjita Kamble sustained injuries. They were rescued and taken to MT Agarwal Hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

Apart from Mumbai, even Thane also received heavy rainfall and the disaster management officials said that between 8.30 pm on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, the city received around 300 mm of rainfall. Cases of water logging was reported at various locations both on Saturday and Sunday. While 35 cases were reported on Sunday, water accumulated at 26 locations in Thane. Thirty three cases of tree falling were also reported between Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain for the next two days as well and both the days have also been listed as high tide days. For June 26, IMD officials have predicted intermittent rains or thundershowers in the city as well as the western suburbs while a few places are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Similarly, thundershowers have been predicted in the city as well as the suburbs. For Sunday, the eastern suburbs received an average rainfall of 154.93 mm while the western suburbs received 97.38 mm of rainfall.

