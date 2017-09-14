Heavy rain in parts of Marathwada

Of 144 dams in Beed, including two major dams and 16 medium ones, more than 60 medium and minor dams have reached 100 per cent storage levels. We are continuing to receive good rains. Of 144 dams in Beed, including two major dams and 16 medium ones, more than 60 medium and minor dams have reached 100 per cent storage levels. We are continuing to receive good rains.

SEVERAL parts of the chronically arid Marathwada region, including areas in Beed and Latur districts, received very heavy rains over 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, putting to rest the worst fears over agricultural output for the kharif season.

One agricultural circle in Renapur, Latur district, received 160 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday. In Osmanabad, extremely drought-prone areas received heavy showers, including Bhoom (69 mm) and Paranda, where the agriculture circle of Jawala received 75 mm. One agricultural circle each in Beed and Nanded districts also received rain in excess of 65 mm over 24 hours, considered an extreme weather event.

Drought-prone Beed district, where the Bindusara river has been in spate, is now among the top ten precipitation districts this season, said District Collector M D Singh. “Of 144 dams in Beed, including two major dams and 16 medium ones, more than 60 medium and minor dams have reached 100 per cent storage levels. We are continuing to receive good rains,” he said.

Beed district witnessed an average 37 mm rainfall on September 7, coming close on the heels of 40 mm and 60 mm daily average rainfall on August 19 and 20.The submersible diversion road built across the Bindusara river in Beed, seriously damaged in the recent heavy downpour and now closed for even two-wheelers, will soon be repaired by the NHAI, Singh added. A handful of talukas in Marathwada has already received more than the seasonal average rain, with the departing south-west monsoon showers expected to begin only later this month and anticipated to bring more rain to the region.

In Beed, the drought-prone Patoda and Ashti talukas have received 110 per cent and 108 per cent of their seasonal average precipitation. The Nanded and Mudkhed talukas of Nanded district have already received 84 and 88

per cent of their seasonal average, respectively.

Osmanabad taluka, where the Ter agricultural circle recorded 90 mm of rain in 24 hours, has received 90.3 per cent of its seasonal rain. “The forecast for the next few days is more rain, including heavy rains, a thunderstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha,” said an official from the Met office. Among the talukas where the kharif season’s outlook remains worrying are a few that are yet to receive even 40 per cent of their seasonal rainfall – Mahur and Deglur in Nanded, Khultabad in Aurangabad, Pathri in Parbhani and Kalamnuri in Hingoli.

