Mumbai: Heavy rain forecast this week

According to the IMD, between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday, the island city received more rainfall in comparison to the suburbs.

After a dry spell in the beginning of July, the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall this week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across the state.

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall Monday with the Santacruz observatory recording 126.6 mm rainfall and the one at Colaba recording 48.6 mm rainfall.

Waterlogging at several places in the western suburbs resulted in traffic congestion and diversions near the National College in Bandra, Milan Subway in Santa Cruz and Road 24 in Sion while the Andheri subway had to be closed for 30 minutes.

