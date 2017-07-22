Heavy rain causes traffic snarls in Mumbai

There was slow moving traffic throughout the day on the Western Express Highway between Borivli and Malad area due to water-logging. (Photo By Tanmay Thombre. Representational image. Files) There was slow moving traffic throughout the day on the Western Express Highway between Borivli and Malad area due to water-logging. (Photo By Tanmay Thombre. Representational image. Files)

Moderate to heavy rainfall continued in many parts of Mumbai, causing traffic jams in some areas due to water-logging. However, despite the heavy rain, local trains on Western, Central and harbour lines were running on scheduled time, with just one or two incidents of delay reported.

There was slow moving traffic throughout the day on the Western Express Highway between Borivli and Malad area due to water-logging. Water-logging was also reported near Andheri subway. Though the intensity of rainfall in the city has reduced, poor drainage system is still leading to traffic pile-ups.

Meanwhile, rain in Mumbai that took a break on Wednesday, once again picked up pace on Thursday and Friday. Between Thursday and Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall of 70 mm and 103 mm was recorded over adjoining areas of Alibaug and Dahanu, respectively. So far, Mumbai has recorded 680 mm of rain against its monthly average of 799.7 mm of rain.

