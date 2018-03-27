Heat wave conditions in parts of Mumbai

A man enjoys a refreshing drink in Dadar on Monday. With heat wave conditions prevailing in many parts of Mumbai, doctors have advised people to keep themselves hydrated and avoid wandering out in the afternoons. (Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) A man enjoys a refreshing drink in Dadar on Monday. With heat wave conditions prevailing in many parts of Mumbai, doctors have advised people to keep themselves hydrated and avoid wandering out in the afternoons. (Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

As Mumbai continued to sizzle on Monday, heat wave conditions were observed in and around parts of the city. The Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees above normal, and the Colaba observatory recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees above normal.

Heat waves are a continuous period of abnormally high day temperatures. “Heat waves have a different definition in different regions. But, for the coastal area of Mumbai, if the departure in temperature is more than five degrees and reported by multiple stations continuously for at least two days, it is considered a heat wave,” K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD, had earlier said.

The maximum temperature on Monday had gone down slightly from the previous day, when it had touched 41 degrees. However, the minimum temperature increased to 22.4 degrees, one degree above normal, from Sunday’s 21.2 degrees.

According to the IMD, the prevailing strong easterly wind and the delayed setting in of the sea breeze have contributed to the rise in temperatures. According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, temperatures are likely to continue to dip through the week, with the maximum temperature touching 34 degrees and minimum temperature at 21 degrees by Saturday.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to drop from today (Monday) evening, but are likely to continue appreciably above normal during next 24 hours,” a press release said.

According to doctors, cases of dehydration are expected to emerge in the next two days.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Shelke, chief operating officer with the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services, said warnings had been issued in Nagpur, Amravati and the Marathwada region. “We have a heat action plan in place. Training has been provided to ambulance doctors on how to attend to patients suffering from hyperthermia,” he said. The emergency ambulance service has been advised to provide hydration to such patients and to take them to a sheltered place immediately.

Dr Shahid Barmare, a consultant physician, said that during a heat wave, people should increase their intake of fruits and fluids, and avoid wandering out in the afternoons. “Dark coloured clothes attract more heat, so that should be avoided. But, hydration is most important,” he said.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city drastically improved on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 199, which falls under the ‘moderate’ category. On Sunday, the city experienced ‘poor’ air quality, with AQI touching 237.

However, it continued to be worse than Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad, the other cities monitored by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Andheri and BKC recorded the worst air quality in the city with PM2.5 levels at 302 and 301 respectively, both of which fall in the ‘very poor’ category.

