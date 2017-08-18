Heart transplant: In death, tow women save tow lives

Following the death of two women in Pune and Vashi, coordination between multiple teams in Pune, Mankhurd, Navi Mumbai and Mulund helped save lives of two heart patients on Thursday with heart transplants in a 24-year-old, and 58-year-old men. In addition another patient awaiting a lung donation in Chennai received the organ through a special flight from Pune early Thursday morning, making it the first case where a national organ donation registry has helped inter-state transport of a lung from Maharashtra.

The two cadaver donations helped six others who were in urgent need for kidneys and a liver. The two heart transplants were coordinated in a gap of four hours to reach Fortis Hospital, in Mulund.

In the first case, a 22-year-old housewife suffered a fall leading to brain death in Ruby Hall Hospital, Pune. Her family agreed to donate her heart, liver, both kidneys and lungs. According to Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC), the lung was flown to Global Hospital, Chennai, for a wait-listed patient while the heart was transported in 49 minutes to Mumbai for a 24-year-old college student from Ghatkopar.

Mumbai has 3,238 patients waitlisted for kidney donation, 240 for a liver transplant, 34 for heart and 10 for lung.

A Pune ZTCC official said that the lung was first offered to hospitals registered in Maharashtra before it was referred to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) for patients registered in other states. By 4 am on Thursday, the lung was transported to Chennai.

“No wait listed patient matched the donor. We have a list of criteria such as blood group based on which a recipient is finalised,” the ZTCC official said.

The second donor was a 45-year-old maid whose husband agreed to donate her kidneys, liver and heart at MGM hospital, Vashi.

The woman was injured in a railway accident and declared brain dead on Wednesday following which the family

was counselled to donate her organs.

The heart was transported through a special green corridor arranged by traffic officials and police in 16 minutes from Vashi to Mulund. The heart transplants were carried out post 3 am and 7.40 am on Thursday.

Experts believe with NOTTO in place, several organs that may otherwise go to unused will be utilised in other states for wait listed patients.

The mechanism involves matching donor with a recipient in city, then state, then country wide scan through an online database of hospitals and wait listed patients.

