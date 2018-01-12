Hearing held on six MNS corporators joining Shiv Sena

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File)

Almost three months after six Mumbai corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena joined the Shiv Sena, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr Jagdish Patil held a hearing on the matter on Wednesday.

Sources said a decision on whether the group of six could be merged into the Shiv Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would be taken soon.

According to Shiv Sena leaders, the party had submitted an application to the divisional commissioner, requesting that the group of six corporators from the MNS be merged into the Sena group in the BMC. An interim hearing was held earlier.

“There was a hearing today called by Patil. We made our submission before him stating that the six corporators should be inducted into the Sena’s group,” said Yashwant Jadhav, a senior Sena corporator and the Sena’s group leader in the BMC.

Claiming that this was the final hearing, Jadhav said a decision was expected in the next few days.

In October, six of MNS’s seven corporators — MNS group leader Dilip Lande, Archana Bhalerao, Ashwini Matekar, Paramshwar Kadam, Harshala More and Datta Narnavkar — joined the Shiv Sena. Sanjay Tarde is now the sole MNS corporator in

the BMC.

Currently, the Sena has 84 corporators and has the support of four independents in the 227-member civic body. MNS leaders said they had objected to the formation of a group by the six who defected and had filed a disqualification petition against the

six corporators before the divisional commissioner.

“We objected to the group formation petition and presented our side before the commissioner. We have also submitted an internal party resolution signed by these six corporators stating that any decision about the merger or forming a group would be taken by party president Raj Thackeray,” said Sandeep Deshpande, the general secretary of the MNS.

Deshpande further said that a hearing on the disqualification petition would be held on January 23. “We feel that a final decision would come after hearing the disqualification petition, as both are interlinked,” he added.

