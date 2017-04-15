Headway In Diva Railway Track Sabotage: 5 held for ‘suspicious activity’, cops say group placed metal rail on tracks in Jan

The five were caught by the Mumbra police when they were allegedly planning to obstruct a highway for robbery. (Source: Deepak Joshi) The five were caught by the Mumbra police when they were allegedly planning to obstruct a highway for robbery. (Source: Deepak Joshi)

POLICE ARRESTED five persons Thursday for alleged suspicious activity on a highway in Mumbra. Further questioning revealed that the same group was allegedly involved in the railway track sabotage in Diva on January 24, when the Madgaon-Dadar Jan Shatabdi Express had a narrow escape.

The five are Danish Akbar Sheikh (26), Suraj Vinay Bhosle (25), Mohammad Sabir Sheikh (34) and Namir Usman Saiyad (24) of Mumbra, and Jayesh Nagesh Pare of Retibunder. All five were caught by the Mumbra police when they were allegedly planning to obstruct a highway to halt a car for robbery.

“Police received a tip-off from an informant about a suspicious activity on the highway near Mumbra Devi temple around 1.30 pm Thursday. Police quickly arrived at the spot and apprehended the five suspects. They were obstructing the highway with rocks and a wooden plank laced with nails. It seems their plan was to halt a vehicle and commit dacoity. Two knives, a khukri and wooden sticks were also recovered,” said a Thane police spokesperson.

The five accused were arrested around 3 pm. During questioning, they admitted to sabotaging the railway line in Diva, said the police. On January 24, drivers of the Madgaon-Dadar Jan Shatabdi Express had spotted an object placed on the railway track and halted the train minutes before hitting it. A major mishap was averted as the obstacle was a large 6.32-metre wide metal rail weighing 352 kg. There were over 700 passengers on the Dadar-bound train.

The Government Railway Police had lodged a case against unknown accused. No clear motive of why they sabotaged the line has come to the fore yet. However, during the questioning, the accused said they had tried to execute the plan at the behest of one Maula Makandar. “The accused say that Makandar bet them to sabotage the railway track for Rs 2,000. Police are investigating the matter further,” said an officer.

Makandar is lodged in Navi Taloja jail. The Railway Protection Force arrested him on March 17 in a theft case. The police will question him in the coming days. The spokesperson also said the five accused arrested were drug-addicts and had a history of menial thefts. Investigations are on to find out if they were involved in other incidents of railway line sabotages.

A case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, read with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, has been registered against the accused and they have been remanded in police custody till April 17.

