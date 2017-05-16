Head, torso of woman to be sent to FSL to confirm identity: Mumbai Police

Representational Image Representational Image

The Navi Mumbai police are in the process of sending the severed head and torso of a woman found over the last few days to the Kalina forensic science laboratory (FSL) for identification. The body is suspected to be of a 25-year-old woman, Priyanka Gurav, a resident of Worli who had been missing since May 5.

While the head was found from a desolate spot on the Shahpur-Nashik road in Thane on May 14, the torso was found from a nullah earlier. The police have till now arrested five persons in connection with the murder. They include Gurav’s husband Siddhesh, her in-laws Manohar and Madhuri Gurav, and Siddhesh’s friends Pradeep Jain and Durgesh Patwa. “We will be sending the torso and the severed head to the Kalina forensic science laboratory for a DNA test for a confirmation of the victim’s identity,” said senior inspector Chandrakant Katkar of the Rabala MIDC police station.

Siddhesh had lodged a missing person’s complaint for Priyanka at the Worli police station. A beheaded body found in a nullah later was thought to be of Priyanka on the basis of a tattoo, which her siblings identified. Police investigation led to the arrest of her husband and in-laws. According to reports, Siddhesh and Priyanka had got married recently. The police said her husband and in-laws hatched the murder conspiracy since they were not happy with the marriage, adding that Priyanka had apparently pressurised Siddhesh to marry her.

