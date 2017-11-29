Bombay HC refuses to transfer probe in Osho’s ‘forged will’ case to CBI

Bombay High Court (File) Bombay High Court (File)

The Bombay High Court Tuesday said it would not be “proper” at this stage to transfer investigations relating to allegations that spiritual teacher Osho’s will was forged, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court, which will monitor the probe in the matter, was hearing a petition filed by Yogesh Thakker, who is the managing trustee of Osho Friends Foundation, a charitable trust, through his advocate Pradeep Havnur. The petition claimed that Osho’s will had been forged. The petition was seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI.

While an FIR has been lodged with the Pune police, Thakker claimed the police had not made any substantial progress in the probe and sought a direction to CBI to take over the investigation.

“At this stage, we do not think it is proper to pass orders for transferring investigations,” said Justice Ranjit More.

The court had earlier directed the investigating agency to obtain the original will lost in a court in Spain. It had further directed the police to seek the help of their counterparts in Spain.

On Tuesday, the court was informed that Koregaon police station had written to the Central government in March, seeking permission to carry out investigations in Spain but was yet to receive a response. The HC has asked the Centre to take a decision in the matter expeditiously, besides directing the police to probe the matter further. Both the Koregaon police and the Centre have been asked to file a progress report in the matter by January 15, 2018.

