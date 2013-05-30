HC grants interim relief to doctor accused of raping his patient

A vacation judge of Bombay High Court (HC) Wednesday granted interim protection to Rustom Soonawala (47),a Dadar-based doctor accused of raping his patient,and directed the police not to arrest him till June 11. Justice A M Thipsay,however,asked Soonawala,who had been untraceable since May 18,to report to the Khar Police Station.

Soonawala moved HC after a sessions court rejected his application seeking the examination of his blood and semen samples before arresting him. His anticipatory bail application is pending in the sessions court.

Soonawalas lawyer Abad Ponda told the court that the examination of his blood and semen samples,as well as testing of his DNA,would indicate whether or not he can be charged with rape. Ponda said,They (police) dont want a man to corroborate their evidence. What is the prosecutrix (victim) afraid of? Which rapist will offer himself for medical examination unless he is innocent?

Ponda said Soonawala examined the victim,who was seeking treatment for TB,at his clinic on May 17 in her husbands presence. She was fully clothed during the examination,he said.

Victims lawyer Ashish Chavan said while deciding such an application,the conduct of the accused also needs to be taken into account. Additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde said if Soonawalas application is allowed,every person accused of committing rape will seek medical examination and evade arrest. It would set a dangerous precedent,Shinde said.

Justice Thipsay,however,observed,It would be unfair for the applicant to be arrested as that would be denying him the opportunity to hear on merit his anticipatory bail application. The court said section 53 A of the Criminal Procedure Code empowers a rape accused to get himself medically examined. There seems to be no reason why the investigating agency should refuse to have the accused medically examined when he has offered to (go through the examination).

The court said owing to the prosecutions stand,the case will have to be heard by a regular bench of the High Court on June 11. Soonawala was asked to submit his passport to the police and make himself available for medical tests and interrogation as and when required by the police.

Members of the Aam Admi Party,which is supporting the victim in the case,said they would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App