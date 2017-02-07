HC gives state ‘last chance’ to file report

The Bombay High Court said Monday it was giving a “last chance” to the state government to file a probe report in the allegations against BJP leader Eknath Khadse about his illegal land deal near Pune. In its last hearing, a division bench headed by Justice R V More had directed the state to file a report on the steps being taken to investigate the matter. The state, once again, sought a week’s time Monday, which irked the court. “The court will be forced to pass orders favouring the petition if the report is not filed. We are giving you last chance,” said More.

The court was hearing a petition filed by activist Hemant Gavande who has alleged that Khadse misused his position as the revenue minister and purchased a 3-acre plot in Bhosari near Pune in the name of his kin for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore. Gavande had sought CBI probe into the matter.