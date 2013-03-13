HC: Draft policy to prevent illegal dumping of garbage

The Bombay High Court Tuesday asked the state government to come up with a policy for tackling the problem of illegal dumping in various urban areas of Maharashtra.

A division bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and A P Bhangale asked urban development department to issue directions to all civic bodies to stop illegal dumping within their respective jurisdiction.

The court has also asked the state government to file an affidavit within a week stating the details of garbage dumping sites and the number of sites reserved particularly for dumping purposes.

The directions were issued in response to a set of petitions pertaining to Mumbai,Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai areas,all of which have sought action against illegal dumping in these areas.

On November 6 last year,responding to a petition filed by NGO Vanshakti,the High Court had ordered a stay on dumping garbage at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground,citing environmental concerns.

The stay was subsequently lifted later the same month. This was after the BMC told the court that the ground was built ahead of the CRZ limit,while the NGO had contended that it falls within the CRZ area.

The case will now be heard further on March 19.

