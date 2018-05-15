Hawkers’ policy: 23,265 hawkers found eligible

BMC chief Ajoy Mehta has asked the remaining applicants to submit supporting documents proving their eligibility.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has moved a step ahead towards resolving the deadlock over the hawkers’ policy. Following primary verification of applications received from hawkers, the civic body has found 23,265 eligible.

The eligible applicants will now face the final round of scrutiny, following which they will be officially registered as licensed hawkers. The committee is currently verifying the documents of the remaining 2,782 applicants.

Following a registration drive in 2014, the civic body had received 99,655 applications for claiming 85,891 hawking pitches notified across the city by the BMC. The Town Vending Committee formed by the BMC has completed primary verification of 96,655 applications of which 23,265 were found eligible. The remaining applications lacked documents proving eligibility.

“These applicants have been given a month’s time for submitting supporting documents. Those who fail to do so will not be registered,” said a senior BMC official. The official added, “The process of finalising the actual number of hawkers will be done only after final scrutiny. The seven Town Vending Committees have verified the documents submitted by 96,655 applicants while the process for the remaining 2,782 is going on. Following this, we will issue them a certificate and biometric ID cards. We expect the number of hawkers to drop further when biometric cards are issued.”

The survey was initiated in 2014 after the Supreme Court (SC) on September 9, 2013, passed an order asking for implementation of the national hawkers’ policy, 2009, and the Street Vendors’ (protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending) Act, 2014. To implement the policy, the BMC had begun a hawker registration drive and had carried out a survey of vendors.

