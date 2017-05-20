Hawkers, parking problems near thane station: Civic chief, top cop discuss issue, plan strict measures

CONTINUING the drive against illegal hawkers, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is now keen to find a permanent solution to the problem of haphazard parking and encroachments around Thane railway station area. Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal met Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday to discuss the issue. “We have decided to jointly fight the menace of illegal hawkers and autorickshaw parking in no-parking areas.

During the meeting, we discussed how we can move them from no-hawking zones to sanctioned areas and provide for more auto-stands in the city. We will conduct a survey to find more areas to demarcate as hawking zones,” said Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

The meeting comes close on the heels of an alleged assault on Malvi by hawkers during an anti-encroachment drive last week. The incident was followed by an outcry over a rickshaw driver being assaulted for illegal parking, allegedly by the municipal commissioner’s staff.

It was decided in the presence of senior police officers that strict action would be taken against illegal hawkers and indisciplined autorickshaw drivers. The police will take strict action against those who park in no-parking zones and the TMC will provide three cranes to the police to tow away illegally parked vehicles. Installing high resolution CCTV cameras around the station and use of drone cameras during eviction drives were also discussed.

“CCTV cameras provide visuals of only a fixed area. By using modern technology like drone cameras, we will be able to survey larger area and keep an eye on encroachment activities,” Malvi said.

Joint CP Madhukar Pandey, Additional Police Commissioner Satya Narayan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunil Lokhande and Assistant Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad also attended the meeting.

