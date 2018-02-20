Having struggled with epilepsy, this entrepreneur wants to give jobs to others dealing with it

Shehnaz Haveliwala with her mother Nasifa and employee Sujata pack orders for her food delivery service at her Mazgaon residence. (Phot by Janak Rathod) Shehnaz Haveliwala with her mother Nasifa and employee Sujata pack orders for her food delivery service at her Mazgaon residence. (Phot by Janak Rathod)

(Written by Tanvi Shenoy)

At just 31, Shenaz Haveliwala is the proud founder of Le Garden – The Salad Company, a small food delivery service. Her business is just a year old but has garnered loyal customers for its healthy drinks, soups, salads and desserts, all available on food delivery apps. Haveliwala is also a painter and special educator. But something most who meet her do not realise immediately is that she suffers from epilepsy.

Awarded as an ‘Outstanding Person with Epilepsy’ in 2013 by the International Bureau of Epilepsy, the former mechanical engineering student has exceeded all expectations of friends and family in the 12 years since her first seizure. The idea of a food delivery business emerged when a salad she rustled up was complimented by a guest at home. “She asked me where it was from, and I was happy — it meant she would pay for my salad,” recalls Haveliwala. “My only investment was what that guest paid for my salad. I used that to buy more raw materials and that’s how it all started.” Her business has grown mostly by word of mouth, within the Bohri community. The meals her service provides are all focused on health. There is also a separate ketogenic menu for those interested.

Branching out now, she has also learned to grow microgreens in her home garden, capitalising on this by supplying to restaurants around her area. She also packages and trades dehydrated foods. Though she still usually does not travel alone, entrepreneurship has shown her new possibilities. In addition, Haveliwala has worked with Samman Association, the Bombay Chapter of the Indian Epilepsy Association, and has been a special educator at ADAPT (formerly known as Spastics Society of India).

The people I met in both places matter a lot to me. I got a lot of exposure and I saw how hard their lives are. They definitely deserve jobs. They have great skills but they are not working because of the fear of having a seizure, and also mostly because of society, and the notion people have about epilepsy. I want it to be known that I want to hire people with epilepsy in my business,” she says. Haveliwala never tried to find employment for herself in a mainstream job, preferring to be self-employed. But she’s committed to the idea of employing those with epilepsy who need support. She currently employs Sujata, 45, mother of a child with epilepsy.

Carol D’Souza, counsellor at Samman Association, and a former colleague of Haveliwala, says, “The occurrence of epilepsy in India is 0.05% to 0.1%. Seventy per cent of the epileptic patients are coping, but there is the other 30 per cent who need compassion because they are struggling. Fifty per cent of the cases are because of unknown causes. People find it hard to get married and also to find work. It is difficult to be competitive in the work force. We do have success stories like Shenaz and that helps others and their caregivers gain more confidence.”

