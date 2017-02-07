Hardik Patel may campaign for Shiv Sena in Mumbai

To fight his poll battle against ally Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray may rope in leader of the Patidar reservation stir, Hardik Patel, a known Narendra Modi-baiter. Top sources said Patel would call on Thackeray at Matoshree Tuesday. On January 19, Thackeray had sent an emissary to Gujarat to hold talks with Patel. The sources confirmed that the emissary met Patel near Ahmedabad on that day, where the latter had agreed to participate in the Shiv Sena’s election campaign for Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Patel is also expected to address a gathering of the Gujarati Patidar Samaj in Goregaon. Patel has been taking on the BJP in Gujarat, and has been vocal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The top sources also revealed that there were plans of Thackeray and Patel sharing a dais in Mumbai at a later date during the election campaign. The duo is expected to chalk out their further strategy in this regard during Tuesday’s meeting.