Harbour services delayed for 2nd day in row

Train services on the harbour line of the Central Railway (CR) were delayed for the second day on Thursday due to technical work carried out on the tracks. Services in the morning hour were delayed by at least 15-20 minutes. After track maintenance disrupted train services on Wednesday, commuters Thursday complained against delays, cancellations and overcrowding in trains. Railway officials informed that the track maintenance work was being carried out to uplift the tracks before monsoons to avoid flooding.

“Track maintenance work was taken up during night block on the harbour line. Work was done by machines for faster results. Since machine work is relatively new in that area, it was decided to impose speed restrictions for some time to monitor track alignment. The work which has been undertaken will result in less flooding of tracks in monsoon,” an official statement of the CR read.

Trains were delayed on special maintenance block between Belapur and Seawood stations by more than 90 minutes. The maintenance work started on Wednesday night, but instead of ending at the scheduled 3.30 am, it concluded only at 5.10 am, affecting services on the line. The services are running at a speed of 30-50 kilometer per hour as compared to the usual 80 kilometer per hour, officials said. Tracks at stations, including Sandhurst Road station, are getting lifted to avoid water-clogging due to rains.

“These areas witness heavy water logging during rains. We have identified only such locations where the overhead wires are either not present or would not interfere with the running of the train when tracks get lifted. The work will ensure lesser problem in the running of the train next monsoon,” a senior railway official said. Keshav Sharma, a regular commuter, said, “This is an everyday issue. An announcement about the regular delay in services must be made.”

