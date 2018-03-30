Harbour line extended to Goregaon

The extended line till Goregaon will become operational on April 1. Dilip Kagda The extended line till Goregaon will become operational on April 1. Dilip Kagda

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that as many as 250-300 services of suburban local trains will be partially air-conditioned after three non-AC coaches will be replaced with AC coaches. He said that after 70 trains will see three AC coaches, maximum trips of AC services could be provided to commuters.

Goyal was speaking at Goregaon station on the Western Railway where he inaugrated the extension of harbour line till Goregaon station from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra Terminus (CSMT) which sees services till Andheri station at present.

As many as 49 additional train services on both Central and Western Railways will be provided due to the extension.

“Regular commuters would be benefitted after train services are extended to Goregaon station. We plan to extend the services till Borivali station at the earliest,” Goyal said. “ We plan to replace three existing coaches with AC coaches that will make 250-300 trips a day. These coaches will be reserved for both female and male travellers and will also have first class. We also plan to introduced second-AC coaches through the service,” he added.

Goyal also said that the BJP government has sanctioned Rs 54,777 crore for the development of suburban railways in Mumbai.

“The present government has sanctioned much more in amount as compared to what the earlier government could give. As compared to how the railways services were ignored from the time India recieved independence till 2014, we have brought many changes,” he added.

The event, slated to start at 7.15 pm was delayed by almost two hours due to a logistic reason at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. “ While my plane landed on time, it took 45 minutes for the aerobridge to connect to our airplane. Had such an incident occurred on railway premises, it would have been a chaos,” Goyal added.

The minister further added how he met with road traffic on his way from airport till Goregaon station where the function was staged. “ Due to the construction of the Metro line on the Western Express Highway, we were stuck in traffic. However, such short-term pain leads to gain. We are ready to accept delay in our schedule if projects (like metro) which would benefit us for a long time are executed,” he added.

As many as 7,000 commuters between Goregaon and Panvel are expected to benefit from the extension. The extension has been done at a cost of Rs 214 crore. Train services till Goregaon will be operational from April 1.

The Shiv Sena boycotted the function alleging their MLA Sunil Prabhu was not invited.

