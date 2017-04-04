Latest News

Harassed by principal for being Dalit: Professor

Waghmare approached Khopoli police on March 27 with a letter alleging harassment at the hands of the principal, Narendra Pawar.

Written by Priyanka Sahoo | Mumbai | Published:April 4, 2017 2:12 am

TWO WEEKS after he was arrested for making a “derogatory” comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sunil Waghmare, a professor in Khopoli, has approached the police with a complaint against the principal of his college alleging caste discrimination.

Waghmare was arrested on March 17 for asking in a WhatsApp post, why the warrior’s birthday was celebrated twice in a year. He approached Khopoli police on March 27 with a letter alleging harassment at the hands of the principal, Narendra Pawar.

The Dalit professor wrote that Pawar had “had once told me that because I belong to a Scheduled Caste, I had reached this position due to reservations, not due to merit. This he would constantly remind me of….” Waghmare was assaulted by a mob on his college campus. Pawar on Monday did not respond to calls and messages.

