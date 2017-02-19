BMC polls: Handcarts to escort disabled, elderly to polling booths

While maintaining that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was fully prepared for ‘free and fair’ polls, civic officials said the corporation has arranged for handcarts (doli) to take the physically challenged and senior citizens to first or second floor of polling booths.

“Our election staff will assist the physically challenged and senior citizens in reaching the polling booths, that are on first or second floors, if they are finding it difficult. Handcarts (doli) will be used for that,” said Sanjay Deshmukh, additional municipal commissioner.

For all 227 wards, there are 7,304 polling booths at 1,582 locations across the city. Of these, 1,065 polling booths are located on the first floor and 54 on the second floor, he added. Meanwhile, 705 polling booths have been identified as ‘sensitive’, out of which 17 are ‘most sensitive’. The sensitive booths were identified by the respective returning officers, local police officers and municipal assistant commissioners, taking into account the history of the area, said Deshmukh.

“The distribution of voter chits has been going and around 70 per cent work is completed. The remaining work is expected to be completed by tomorrow,” he added. From all political parties, total 2,275 candidates are in the fray for the 227 wards. Total registered voters are 91.80 lakh in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena has fielded 227 candidates, while the BJP has fielded 211. The Congress has, meanwhile, fielded 221, MNS 201, NCP 171 and MIM 51. The voting will take place on February 21, between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm.

“In Ward No. 164, wherein 31 candidates are in the fray, three ballot units will be used. At 37 places, wherein more than 15 candidates are in the fray, two ballot units will be used,” said Deshmukh, adding that only one ballot unit will be used in the remaining places. In all, 42,797 municipal staff has been involved in the election process, who have completed two training sessions so far. Third session will be given on February 20.

Besides, to keep a check on the violations of the model code of conduct, the BMC has set up 13 static squads, 98 flying squads and 39 video surveillance squads.