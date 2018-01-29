Hand grenade photo on film poster in passenger’s bag creates bomb scare at CSIA

The bag was supposed to be sent on a Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight. The bag was supposed to be sent on a Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight.

A movie poster in a passenger’s bag created a mild bomb scare at the Mumbai Airport Saturday. “An American man was carrying the poster of a film, ‘Saving Private Ryan’, in his bag. During screening, the guard noticed a grenade on the poster and thought it to be a real one. On inspection, we found it to be just a poster,” said Anil Kumbhare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII. The bag was supposed to be sent on a Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight.

“Today, while screening a cargo consignment at Mumbai Cargo Terminal, an alert IndiGo screener staff detected some suspicious object similar to a hand grenade, which was declared as electronic goods under the airway bill. The CISF and BDDS were immediately informed about the object. BDDS examined the object and declared it to be a theatrical prop. No case has been registered with police. At IndiGo security and safety of the passengers, crew and aircraft is of utmost priority and cannot be compromised at any time,” read a statement from Indigo Airlines.

