Hancock Bridge: Bombay HC asks Centre, state for practical solution

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

THE BOMBAY High Court, while detailing the hardships of residents around the demolished Hancock Bridge near Sandhurst Road Station, directed the state and the Centre to come up with a practical solution for the construction of a temporary overbridge across the railway tracks.

ASG Anil Singh, appearing for the Defence, told the court that after the court directed the state to take help of the Army, technical officers of the Army visited the site and concluded that there was no space to construct a temporary bridge but a bridge for a water pipeline that exists can be used as a temporary bridge with some constructional changes.

The court asked the Defence to file a report detailing this and suggest the same to the railways and the BMC. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by city resident Kamlakar Shenoy, highlighting increase in the number of accidents and deaths on tracks since the demolition of the Hancock Bridge in January last year, forcing pedestrians to walk across the tracks.

The petitioner told the court that there were nine educational institutions and three hospitals in the vicinity and absence of a bridge endanger lives of children who cross the tracks to save time. The court said: “The current situation is causing a lot of hardsships and inconvenience to the public, apart from frequent accidents. The Defence authorities must submit a report with their suggestion and proposal with the Centre to bring about a practical solution within two weeks.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now