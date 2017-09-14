Gurugram school Victim’s father moves High Court against bail plea of Ryan founders, CEO

The Ambedkar Students’ Association staged a silent protest over the murder of a student at Ryan International School, Gurugram, in south Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar ) The Ambedkar Students’ Association staged a silent protest over the murder of a student at Ryan International School, Gurugram, in south Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar )

Even as the Bombay High Court continued the interim protection from arrest granted to the founders of Ryan International Group of Institutions, Augustine and Grace Pinto, till Thursday, and extended the same relief to the CEO and their son Ryan, father of Pradyuman Thakur, who was killed on the Ryan International School premises in Gurugram, has filed an intervention application opposing the Pintos’ anticipatory bail pleas.

“If the top management of the school can share in the plunder and prosperity, why should they be susceptical (sic) in subjecting themselves to the clutches of law and the rule of law and to the vicarious liability when because of their negligence and ignorance, the incidents like that of Pradyuman take place within the walls of a school,” seven-year-old Pradyuman’s father Barun Chandra Thakur has contended.

The Pintos had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of the Class II student, who was found with his throat slit in the toilet of the school on September 8. The court has now directed Thakur to serve a copy of the application to the Pintos through their counsel, Niteen Pradhan.

Justice A S Gadkari told Thakur’s lawyer Sushil Tekriwal: “Until and unless you (Thakur) provide a copy of the application to the applicants (Pintos), how do you expect them to respond? I will hear the pleas tomorrow. Interim relief to continue till then.”

Ashok, a bus conductor with the school, was arrested in connection with the child’s murder on September 8 evening. Police said Ashok had confessed to the crime. The intervention application filed by Thakur claims that the bail is being opposed as this is “a rarest of the rare case where a brutal, diabolical, cold blooded, barbarous, demonic, unpardonable, unprovoked, hellish, cruel homicide has taken place within the campus of Ryan International School located at Bhondsi, Gurugram… for which the applicants are vicariously responsible, liable, accountable, answerable for the culpability and guilt for which the bail application should be dismissed.”

It states: “Pradyuman was dropped at the school and thereafter he never came back and the bail applicants say that they are neither responsible nor liable nor accountable.” In Thakur’s application, he expressed shock that the washroom of the school was being used by outsiders along with the children of the school.

“It categorically appears that Pradyuman was meticulously murdered with full proof planning and conspiracy otherwise how could a conductor have sneaked inside with a brand new knife and slit the throat in an expert manner… and the same conductor takes the child to the hospital and thereafter the cops found him immediately to be suspicious… he immediately confesses, which raises an iota of doubt, and various missing links surface in this case for which custodial interrogation of the management is required,” the application read.

According to the application, there is no concept of transit anticipatory bail and the “present bail has been filed on frivolous and false grounds and therefore the same may be dismissed in toto”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App