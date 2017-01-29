Gurudas Kamat slams Sanjay Nirupam for remarks against Sharad Pawar

Gurudas Kamat Gurudas Kamat

Senior Mumbai Congress leader and former MP Gurudas Kamat on Saturday again slammed Sanjay Nirupam, the party’s Mumbai unit president, this time for criticising NCP chief Sharad Pawar. “I strongly condemn the intemperate language used by Nirupam against Pawar. Political differences should not be brought in between keeping up the honour of the state and its people,” said Kamat in a statement. He congratulated Pawar for receiving the Padma Vibhushan, stating that the honour was not just Pawar’s, but a matter of prestige for the state of Maharashtra. Nirupam, reacting to the honour for Pawar, had said that the NCP would have no qualms in entering into an alliance with any political party.

Over the last few days, the differences between Kamat and Nirupam have sharpened, just ahead of the Mumbai civic polls. Earlier this week, the Congress had sent former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda to Mumbai following the increasing rift in the city unit. While Hooda heard out all the Congress leaders, party seniors were asked to work with unity, keeping their differences aside for the civic polls.

Meanwhile, the NCP’s city unit chief Sachin Ahir also slammed Nirupam for making remarks against Pawar. “If Nirupam makes such statements again, we will give him an appropriate reply. Nirupam is doing all this to repay the debt of the party in which his political career began,” said Ahir.

Nirupam refused to comment on Kamat’s statement but slammed the NCP for its “double standards”. “While it wanted to have an alliance with us, they have also been releasing the list of their candidates. It clearly shows they were not keen on an alliance,” he said.

The NCP released its third list of 26 candidates for the BMC polls on Saturday even as the state Congress chief Ashok Chavan said alliance talks continue between the two parties and are at the final stage.