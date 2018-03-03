Gujarat Dalit attack: Mumbai police arrest main accused

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday apprehended an accused wanted by the Gujarat Police in connection with a murder case of a 26-year-old Dalit youth.

Bharat Uka Gohil had allegedly been set on fire on February 23 for not paying an outstanding amount. The family members of Gohil, who succumbed to injuries on Thursday, had refused to take his body till the accused were not arrested. Based on leads, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Devayat Jovta, the main accused, from Thane and handed him over to the Gujarat Police.

An officer from unit 10 of the Crime Branch said: “There was a tip-off that Jovta had come to Mumbai and had been staying in a lodge in Andheri. We tracked down the lodge, however, he had left by then. Following this, using technical intelligence we tracked him down in Virar and handed him over to the Gujarat Police.”

