Gujarat: Attempt to derail train in Narmada

The Amletha police in Narmada district on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown persons for attempting to derail a train and cause injury to passengers. In the morning, a track maintainer attached to Amletha railway noticed that several pedal clips had been opened between Amletha and Kumasgaon stations. Instantly, the track maintainer informed the local police station and averted a mishap by halting the running Rajpipla-Ankleshwar broad gauge train in time.

According to the police, close to 106 pedal clips were missing on the track between Amletha and Kumasgaon stations, just before the arrival of Rajpipla-Ankleshwar broad gauge train. As a result, the tracks were detached from the ground, posing a threat of derailment of the train.

“Instantly, Amletha police contacted Railway police and we visited the spot. Together, we also instructed that the train should be halted or else it would result in a major derailment. A unit of Railway police has been deployed at the spot,” said Amletha PSI Ashish Mahant. Later in the day, railway engineer Rithlam Badhel lodged an official complaint with Amletha police, who lodged an FIR against unknown persons under the sections of the Indian Railway Police Act for maliciously attempting to wreck a train and causing injury to the passengers.

The case has been handed over to Narmada deputy superintendent of police Manoharsinh Jadeja for further investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now