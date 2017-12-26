Guidelines for Dawoodi Bohras: ‘Use Indian-style toilets, host weddings at selected venues’

Ahead of the new year, some members of the Dawoodi Bohra community are constructing Indian-style toilets in their homes. After Bohris were asked to schedule weddings at specific venues where only a particular dress code and cuisine would be permitted, community members claim that local community heads are making an unusual request — to dismantle their western toilets and construct Indian-style ones.

Community members The Indian Express spoke to claimed that local community heads called aamil sahabs were visiting houses across India to inspect the toilets community members use. In Mazgaon and Byculla, some families have already demolished commodes to make way for squatting-style toilets, they said.

“Three weeks ago, two members from Yusuf Mohalla visited our house. They asked us what kind of toilet we use. They had a questionnaire for each Bohri family,” said Amir, a Byculla resident who is the director of a financial marketing company. “My mother got angry. It is a personal choice which toilet we use.”

Tasneem, a resident of Vasai, claimed officials from the Dawoodi Bohra administrative committee visited her home last week and inquired about the number of toilets in her house. “We have one Indian-style toilet and one western style commode. I told them my mother-in-law has arthritis and cannot use Indian toilets,” Tasneem said.

In their visits, officials from the Syedna’s office, community members said, urged them to switch to Indian-style toilets. A spokesperson from Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s office said, “The advisory has been issued by local jamaats representing the Syedna’s office.”

“They told us western seats are unhygienic. It can lead to infections,” said Murtaza, a Bhendi Bazaar resident.

Residents claimed that modifying a toilet can lead to drainage and seepage problems in old buildings, apart from the additional financial burden of constructing a new toilet.

“Using western toilets is alien to our culture. It is an accepted fact that using Indian-style toilets has proven medical benefits and advantages. It is all part of the uplift and awareness drive. No one is forced to change, let alone a person who needs to use a western toilet due to any medical condition,” a spokesperson of the community said in an e-mail response to The Indian Express.

Community members have also been asked to restrict their venues for weddings to limited registered community halls.

“I had booked a school ground in South Mumbai for my wedding next month. We realised a lot of guests may not come, so we cancelled the booking. It cost us Rs 40,000,” said a 29-year-old Bhendi Bazaar resident. The diktat, he alleged, came overnight even as several weddings were already planned.

A spokesperson of the community said, “The policy regarding community venues for marriages has been in place for 20 years or so. The advisory encouraging Bohras to use community venues for weddings has many advantages. One of them is that it is designed to allow rich and poor to share the same venue and it should be viewed as an attempt to promote an egalitarian position, which ought to be lauded and not criticised.”

The financial marketing director from Byculla, however, said, “Our community is considered progressive but such a move pushes us back.”

(Full names withheld on request)

