Guideline for Rs 250 reward for tracing missing persons draws Mumbai cops’ mixed response

Mumbai police has recently announced a reward of Rs 250 for finding a missing person. Recently, a guideline was issued in the police advisory stating that higher officials of the police department have decided to reward its staff on finding a missing person. The reward shall be handed over by the Additional Commissioner of Police of the respective region.

The guideline demanded that the investigation in a missing case be carried out on the lines of a kidnapping case. After getting information on the missing person, the officer should circulate the message by posting the individual’s information on social media along with the official website of Mumbai Police. On finding the missing person, the information should be instantly removed, said the order.

Sources in the police department said the reward was issued to enhance the productivity and encourage lower-level staff in the department. An officer said, “The move should boost the lower-level officials. Such decisions are taken so that we find the missing person at the earliest. In case a girl is missing, we have to probe as if we are investigating a kidnapping case, so that we can save her from being a victim of child pornography or prostitution.”

The guidelines stated that police personnel who rescue a child from human trafficking and child labour would also be eligible for the reward. “A special team needs to be formed which will be monitored by a police inspector-level officer so that we can trace the missing person at the earliest. The operation would take place under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Preventive) and a Whatsapp group should be formed in which all the officials working on the task should be present along with officials from NGO’s and Children Home, so that there is a co-ordination among all the officials responsible,” said an officer.

While many in the police department weren’t aware about the announcement, the officials were left with mixed views. One police official said, “Why should anyone be rewarded for the work they are being paid for? Tomorrow will you reward police personnel for reporting to work?” When contacted the spokesperson of police, Deputy Commissioner Deepak Deoraj for a comment, he said, he will have to check what the guidelines state.

