Guard duped of Rs 40,000 over ‘Aadhaar linking’

A 47-year-old security guard at a Govandi-based school was allegedly duped of Rs 40,000 by an unknown person, who took his ATM card details and Aadhaar number over the phone on the pretext of updating his bank account. The Supreme Court had recently extended indefinitely the March 31 deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and phone numbers, among other things.

Police said, on February 9, Subhadra Tawde received a phone call from a person claiming to be a bank official. “The caller told the complainant that the bank would be changing his ATM card number due to some ‘technical issues’. Tawde was asked to provide his Aadhaar number and ATM card details,” said an officer.

“As per the complainant, he had told the caller that he frequently received messages from the bank informing him that he should not share his account details. The caller, however, managed to convince Tawde that he is calling from his bank and told the complainant that if he did not reveal the details, the bank would deduct Rs 2,000 from his account,” added the officer.

“Scared, Tawde gave his debit card details to the caller, which the suspect used to make several online transactions worth Rs 40,000,” said police.

