GST to push up Pune, Nagpur metro project cost

The new GST regime will increase the project cost of Nagpur as well as Pune metros by about five per cent. It was disclosed by Mahametro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit during a special visit to The Indian Express office here on Friday.

Dixit was replying to a question about the effect of GST on Metro work. “It is expected to increase the overall cost of the project by about 5 per cent,” Dixit, who is in charge of both Nagpur and Pune metro projects, said. The escalation is owing to tax on construction material going up, according to Dixit.

The Nagpur Metro is being built at a cost of Rs 8,680 crore while the Pune project was originally expected to cost Rs 11,420 crore. The GST will lead to the Nagpur project cost going up by about Rs 400 crore while Pune project will rise by about Rs 500 crore. Nagpur Metro project’s work has been completed up to about 40 pc, according to Dixit.

The Metro’s section of about 5.5 km from the originating Khapri station to Nagpur airport is slated for a trial run this month. Three coaches have already arrived in the city for the inaugural run.

