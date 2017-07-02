Shiv Sena nettles ally BJP over GST

On the day the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena attempted to nettle ally BJP over the issue once again. The party, which had earlier backed the introduction of the tax in the parliament, fired a fresh salvo at the BJP on Saturday.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders and party workers for celebrating the implementation of the new tax regime, party MP Sanjay Raut raised the question of security of Mumbai, as the octroi checkposts were removed from July 1.

The octroi levy, which was the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s biggest revenue grosser, was subsumed with the launch of GST.

“Those celebrating and distributing mithai (sweets) must also take care of Mumbai’s security. The police chowkies and the octroi checkposts in Mumbai have been removed. Anyone can enter the city unhindered and endanger lives of the people. The Shiv Sena is worried about this,” said Raut. “Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had raised these concerns in the past too,” he added.

Raut claimed that the Shiv Sena had backed the reform only after the recommendations made by it for the financial autonomy of Mumbai were taken on board. “Amid all the celebrations, the Sena wants to caution the government to ensure that the likes of Kasab do not enter the city through this route.” Sources said that the Shiv Sena leadership felt slighted by the BJP’s ‘politics of credit’ over the GST in Mumbai.

