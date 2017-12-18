Greenfield linen yarn, fabric unit comes up in Nandgaon Peth

A youth operates a weaving machine at a textile unit in Nandgaon Peth in Amravati. (Express Photo) A youth operates a weaving machine at a textile unit in Nandgaon Peth in Amravati. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra government has decided to earmark 3,000 hectares of land for promotion of textile hubs in Amravati district, accommodating 200 units with a potential to generate 30,000 jobs. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this Sunday. At Nandgaon Peth in Amravati district, Fadnavis commissioned the first greenfield linen yarn and fabric manufacturing facility of Raymond Limited, which made its unit operational within 15 months.

The CM said, “The government is committed to promoting agro industries in the cotton belt of Vidarbha to provide higher remuneration to the farmers. The textile policy ensured the textile hub would be accorded higher priority in areas of Vidarbha which has highest cotton cultivation.” Working on the farm-to-fabric-to-fashion-to-foreign theme, said the CM, the policy reforms undertaken in textile sectors were irreversible.

“Amravati, with all infrastructure facilities, is all set to become the leading textile hub of India. As many as 30 mega units and 90 small and medium scale units have taken the initiative in the textile sector. In all, 200 units in the next five years are set to deliver the change,” he said. Giving details about the government’s plans in the textile sector, Fadnavis said, “The integrated textile hub would see a private-public partnership complete with emphasis on cotton cultivators growth and development. The Amravati University will have a skill development centre to impart training to meet the challenges in the textile sector, which is the second largest employment generating sector.”

He said Amravati was also being developed as India’s biggest readymade garment hub. During the Make in India Week in 2016, Raymond had signed an MoU in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging Rs 1,400-crore investments in the textile sector. The first phase at Nandgaon Peth on 30 acres of land has provided employment to 800 people. The company intends to develop the project in four phases on 500 acres of land.

Chairman and managing director, Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania said, “We are committed to developing Vidarbha region. Of the seven plants in Maharashtra, two are in and around Vidarbha. The Raymond provides direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people across Maharashtra.” The project site in Nandgaon Peth has a number of fresh passouts of industrial training institutes handling different machines. Vaishnav Mangle (18), who studied at ITI-Khamgaon, draws a stipend of Rs 6,200. Shivram Bambos, another ITI student who is from Nagpur, draws a stipend of Rs 5,700.

S K Gupta, president, Corporate, Raymond Ltd said, “The employment to local ITI youths was accorded priority. They are trained on the job.” However, the greenfield linen facility based on flax crop has a limited use of the cotton grown in Vidarbha. It imports the flax from France, Belgium and Netherland.

“The Yavatmal plant uses 98 per cent of the Vidarbha cotton. The high-end linen requires flax, which is not grown in India, so has to procured from abroad,” said an official. The second phase of Nandgaon Peth plant would use the cotton procured from Vidarbha, said officials. Fadnavis said, “I have already taken the commitment from Raymond for a cotton-driven project in the second phase, which would help local farmers.”

