‘Green winners’ to be felicitated on June 5

On World Environment Day on June 5, environmental activists who made a ‘green impact’ on society will be felicitated by the Bhamla Foundation, an umbrella group of environmental activists in Mumbai. The ‘green winners’ mainly include members of Advanced Locality Management (ALM) groups, who will be felicitated for their contribution in improving their immediate environment.

“We have had a successful inning…we have now reached a level where the youth has raised concerns about several environment-related subjects, especially on matters like segregation of waste and rainwater harvesting in housing societies,” said Asif Bhamla, founder of the 20-year-old Bhamla Foundation.

Bhamla believes that “talking” about the environment doesn’t help it. “Talking doesn’t help (the environment), which is why we have taken the aid of the political, film and sports personalites. Five years ago, Sachin Tendulkar had a discussion with the youth about wastage of water while bathing and shaving,” said Bhamla.

The organisers said that this year, the major focus of the event will be on waste management. A cyclothon with various Cycling Associations in Mumbai spearheaded by the BCC (Bandra Cycle Club) will also be held, between Bandstand and Carter Road, to set an example of alternative methods of traveling.

“We have tied up with the state pollution board and the local ward officers for the segregation of garbage. Last year, we installed a green plant in Bandra Kurla Complex that generates electricity from wet and dry garbage. The electricity produced is used to run street lights and we are helping save at least Rs 3.5 lakh every month,” said Bhamla, adding that a biogas plant is being planned.

At the event, stalls will be set up in the Carter Road promenade to spread information about the preservation and conservation of the environment. Other events include painting and drawing competitions for children, a keynote address on the environment as well as stage performances.

Last year, besides the felicitations, there were mime acts to spread the message of conservation, and a dance performance by the Shiamak Davar group. ChakaChak Bandra group had performed a play with an element of humour to highlight the negligence of garbage disposal by some sections of society.

