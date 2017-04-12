Graveyard in Bandra: Bombay HC pulls up Shelar

THE Bombay High Court pulled up Ashish Shelar, MLA from Bandra West, who had recently filed an intervention application in a matter seeking directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allot land for a Sunni Muslim graveyard in Khar West. “What have you been doing being an MLA? You only realised about this issue once the public interest litigation was filed,” the court asked.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Mohammed Furqan Mohammed Ali Qureshi, a real estate developer from Bandra who had complained about lack of spaces to bury Sunni Muslims in Bandra West ward.

In his application, Shelar has claimed that he has been fighting for a graveyard in the area since 2013 and should be allowed to intervene in the matter.

With a former municipal councillor also having intervened in the matter, the HC said, “We would remove all unnecessary nuisance. We don’t require your assistance,” adding that Shelar had got enough opportunity on the floor. “Do your work in the assembly,” said the bench.

The court, meanwhile, asked the petitioner to make Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) a party in the matter as it was the owner of the land that BMC proposed to reserve for the graveyard.

