Govt targets Rs 10,000 crore rise in non-tax revenue in 2017-18

The state finance department is exploring unconventional avenues to increase its non-tax revenue by Rs 10,000 crore in fiscal 2017-18. Having failed to meet the target last financial year, the department has shortlisted 150 areas that can be exploited to enhance the overall non-tax revenue from the present Rs 16,619 crore to Rs 26,619 crore next year.

“We believe generating Rs 10,000 crore through non-tax revenue is not difficult. We have identified 150 items, which can be worked upon to achieve the target non-tax revenue,” said Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The enforcement of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, 2017, will bring new financial challenges to the state, which accounts for almost 45 per cent urbanisation. Though the Centre has promised five years’ compensation, the state government believes it will have to explore new avenues of fund generation to facilitate higher capital investments in mega projects, including the agriculture sector, from the present Rs 35,940 crore to Rs 40,000 crore next year.

Various non-tax revenue models used across the world are being tapped. The non-tax revenue success model adopted in Dubai has been discussed and the government is working on similar lines in Maharashtra.

Mungantiwar said, “In Dubai, they have managed to make huge revenue through properties. We are considering those models in Mumbai, where we have 17,000 prime properties that are on lease.”

Citing an example, he added: “In Dubai, there is a miracle park that was developed with Rs 74 crore. In one year, they recovered Rs 72 crore. In Mumbai, we have prime land and properties on lease, which can be opened for development to generate higher income for government.”

Another area that the government intends to focus on is vehicle registration. In wake of higher registration charge in the state, individuals often purchase vehicles from neighbouring states. Rationalisation of this charge is another way to bring revenue to the state.

Citing another example, Mungantiwar said, “Today, dance bars are giving way to orchestra. But the registration charges or annual charge for orchestra are a minimal Rs 2,000. If we raise the charges even two fold, it will help generate additional revenue.”

The state government had held wide consultations with various groups and organisations urging them to recommend measures to increase non-tax revenue. While a total of 3,000 suggestions were received, the government has shortlisted the 150 areas that it plans to target this fiscal.

