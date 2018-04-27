Govt sold Mumbai to builders’ lobby: Congress

Mumbai skyline at Bandra Worli sea link witness fog indicating the arrival of winter on Saturday. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu) Mumbai skyline at Bandra Worli sea link witness fog indicating the arrival of winter on Saturday. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

THE POLITICS over Mumbai’s new development plan intensified on Thursday with both the Congress and the NCP targeting the Fadnavis government. Alleging that the government had “virtually sold Mumbai to the builders’ lobby”, the Congress objected to the considerable rise in construction rights awarded to various residential and commercial projects.

State party spokesperson Sachin Sawant even alleged that the ruling BJP was eyeing “election funds” from the town planning exercise.

“The government has introduced nearly 2,400 changes to the draft development plan. While the draft plan had proposed a uniform floor space index (FSI) of 2 for both island city and suburbs, this has been raised… The government has also significantly hiked the FSI for commercial developments,” he added.

The Congress also alleged that increase in FSI “largesse” has been extended to “builders” without indexing it with the availability of physical and social infrastructure. “It will adversely impact the quality of life in the city,” Sawant said.

NCP president Sunil Tatkare, meanwhile, questioned the timing of the plan being sanctioned. He alleged that it had been done to “divert attention from the controversy over Nanar (Ratnagiri) petrochemical refinery”.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App