Govt procures record 13.15 lakh metric tonne tur dal worth Rs 7,293 crore

Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Government has decided to provide immediate subsidy to the farmers whose produce could not be procured through NAFED, he said. 

Mumbai | Published: June 6, 2018
The state government on Tuesday announced a subsidy to farmers whose tur dal and harbara (cereals) could not be procured and remained in the market. At a meeting held with National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The state government was committed to provide both financial and logistic support to farmers cultivating cereals such as tur and harbara.” Government has decided to provide immediate subsidy to the farmers whose produce could not be procured through NAFED, he said.

Farmers would be provided the subsidy by Thursday, he said. The state government has procured a record tur worth Rs 7,293 crore in three years. Whereas, total tur procured during last 14 years was worth just Rs 426 crore.

Government statistics show that the total amount of tur (yellow dal) during 2001 and 2014 procured was 1.62 lakh metric tonne and its price was Rs 426.50 crore. Comparatively, tur procured between 2015 and 2018 was 13.15 lakh metric tonne worth Rs 7,293 crore.

