Govt nod for development of Goregaon Film City

The state government Tuesday gave the nod to develop Goregaon’s Dadasaheb Phalke Film City through public private partnership to give it global level infrastructure for film making, tourism and entertainment.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where a detailed development plan was discussed. Aspects related to making the project financially viable and ensuring higher revenue returns to the state government were also discussed.

The state government has roped in experts to work on the model to attract global and domestic tourism.

At the meet, Fadnavis spelt out methods to ensure that the project incorporates all facets to make Indian film-making globally competitive, through advanced technology and hi-tech studios. He also raised questions on financial feasibility of the project and urged the departments to work out a revenue generation and sharing model.

The permission for redevelopment was given on a condition that a reputed financial institution would be appointed to study the financial and revenue generation model.

